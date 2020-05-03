After Ramayan, Prasar Bharati counts on magic of Shri Krishna

Shri Krishna was telecast on Doordarshan in the nineties and gained much popularity. (Twitter/@DDNational)

After the record-breaking success of epic serial Ramayan, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is now counting on another epic production Shri Krishna to maintain its high viewership ratings.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that from Sunday at 9 pm Doordarshan’s national channel will start telecasting Sri Krishna, one of the most popular television serials.

Shri Krishna was telecast on Doordarshan in the nineties and gained much popularity.

Javadekar on Saturday thanked the family of Ramayan serial creator Ramanand Sagar for facilitating the re-telecast of the epic production.

In a letter to Prem Sagar, the son of the late Ramanand Sagar, Javadekar said it was “our wish to re-telecast Ramayan during Covid-19 lockdown”.

“I am deeply grateful to your family for helping us in fulfilling this wish,” he said.

Javadekar said 40 years back when Ramayan was released, not many people had access to television, but at present the situation is different as at least 18 crore households have access to television.

The present generation has not seen the grandeur of Ramayan before and re-telecasting of the serial has made it possible for new generation to finally watch it, he said.

Ramayan became the most watched show on April 16 across the world with over 7 crore 70 lakh people having watched the serial, the minister said.

“I thank the whole team of Ramayan serial on behalf of Doordarshan, congratulations to all,” he said.

Mythological series Ramayan and Mahabharat returned on Doordarshan on public demand and were quite popular.