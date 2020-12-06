Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed

After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed

Confirming the development, LD Mathela, executive engineer from National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that one bypass has been cancelled while the alignment of two others is being changed.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 02:27 IST

By BD Kasniyal, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

“We had to cancel the construction of 9.5 km long bypass near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other bypasses, one 9.9km long bypass near Mohabbat region and another 17km long bypass in Pithoragarh,” said Mathela, who is overseeing the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Following the Supreme Court order on reducing the width of the Char Dham all-weather road to 5.5 metres, the implementing agency is now changing alignments for key bypasses on the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch to avoid felling of over 4,000 trees.

Confirming the development, LD Mathela, executive engineer from National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that one bypass has been cancelled while the alignment of two others is being changed.

“We had to cancel the construction of 9.5 km long bypass near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other bypasses, one 9.9km long bypass near Mohabbat region and another 17km long bypass in Pithoragarh,” said Mathela, who is overseeing the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed
Dec 06, 2020 02:27 IST
Modi to lay the foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 06, 2020 02:21 IST
CID names BJP’s Mukul Roy as accused in TMC MLA Murder case
Dec 06, 2020 02:16 IST
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Dec 06, 2020 02:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.