After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed

Following the Supreme Court order on reducing the width of the Char Dham all-weather road to 5.5 metres, the implementing agency is now changing alignments for key bypasses on the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch to avoid felling of over 4,000 trees.

Confirming the development, LD Mathela, executive engineer from National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that one bypass has been cancelled while the alignment of two others is being changed.

“We had to cancel the construction of 9.5 km long bypass near Champawat, while we are changing the alignment of two other bypasses, one 9.9km long bypass near Mohabbat region and another 17km long bypass in Pithoragarh,” said Mathela, who is overseeing the construction of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch.