After Sonia's letter on fuel price hike, Rahul's message to PM Modi

After Sonia’s letter on fuel price hike, Rahul’s message to PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the fuel price hike move “insensitive”.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the central government over fuel price hike during Covid-19 crisis and said that these “tragic times” call for the money to be put “directly in the hands of the middle class and the poor”.

 “PM Modi, these tragic times dictate putting money directly in the hands of middle class and poor. STOP profiteering from their misery,” Gandhi tweeted out on Tuesday.

“I am deeply distressed that in these exceedingly difficult times since the beginning of March, the government has taken the wholly insensitive decision to increase petrol and diesel prices on no less than ten separate occasions,” Sonia Gandhi’s letter read.

She urged the Prime Minister to roll back these increases and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of this country.

“If you want citizens to be self-reliant then do not place financial fetters on their ability to move forward,” she wrote.

The opposition party demands the Centre that the benefit of low international crude oil prices be passed on to the consumers and wants the rates of petrol, diesel and LPG be reduced to the August 2004 level.

Fuel prices were raised for the tenth day in a row on Tuesday by state-run oil marketing companies even as crude oil rates have come down to multi-year lows.

 

