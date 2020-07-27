Sections
Home / India News / After Sonu Sood helps Andhra farmer, Chandrababu Naidu says ‘will take care of his daughters’

After Sonu Sood helps Andhra farmer, Chandrababu Naidu says ‘will take care of his daughters’

Tomato farmer Nageswara Rao's plight came to limelight after a video clip of him ploughing the land with his two daughters went viral on social media.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The farmer and his daughters were seen ploughing the land in a video clip. Sood promised them a pair of ox but later said the family deserved a tractor. (ANI)

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s effort to send a tractor to a farmer in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. Naidu took to Twitter on Sunday evening and hailed Sood’s effort to help those in need.

Tomato farmer Nageswara Rao’s plight came to limelight after a video clip of him ploughing the land with his two daughters went viral on social media. They were seen carrying the yoke on their shoulders. Sood promised them a pair of ox but later said the family deserved a tractor. Rao used to run a tea stall before Covid-19 left him out of business. He returned to his village and was forced to take up agriculture for his livelihood.

“So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed,” Sood said in a tweet.

 



Following suit, Naidu on Sunday announced that he will take care of the education of Rao’s two daughters and help them “pursue their dreams”.

“Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams,” Naidu’s tweet read.

 

Sood, who is known for his negative roles in the film industry, is being hailed as a real-life hero owing to his philanthropy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

