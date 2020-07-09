After spat with J&K top cop, MHA suspends officer for ‘misconduct’

Announcing the suspension of Basant Rath, the order stated that disciplinary proceeding is being considered in connection with “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”.

The suspension order comes two weeks after Rath had filed an official complaint against director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, and publicly criticised him on the microblogging site Twitter, setting of a social media storm.

On June 25, Rath filed a written complaint against Singh at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu, stating that Singh posed a threat to his safety and reputation.

In the letter, written in what his colleagues call his trademark irreverent style, Rath referred to the DGP as “worthy worthy’’. “Requesting you to take note of my apprehension about my life, liberty and bald head the reason being certain activities of Sh Dilbag Singh, IPS batch 1987 batch, presently DGP,” Rath wrote.

Rath further asked the Gandhi Nagar station house officer Gurnam Choudhary to make a note of the complaint and to not file a First Information Report (FIR).

“I’m not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above,” the letter read. “I’m just asking you to make this letter a part of the Daily Diary in your police station. Today. Now. In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect,” it stated.

Since then, his twitter handle @KangriCarrier has openly criticised Singh, referred to him as “Dilloo” and made allegations about the latter running after “land at prime locations”.

Singh, in turn, is reported to have dismissed these allegations and called him a “joker’’ in a WhatsApp group.

With the order, the government has moved to put this public fight between the two officers to rest.

Rath is known for his unconventional ways of reaching out to the public in Jammu and Kashmir. Over Twitter, he asks his followers to email him if they need books and study material, and his timeline is filled with messages of grateful students.

Even as the story about his suspension was breaking, Rath tweeted on Wednesday: “Salaam, World. Only for MBBS students of J and K and Ladakh who find me trustworthy. If you want some of these books, please mail me the details ...”

IPS officers and colleagues contacted by Hindustan Times were divided in their opinion of Rath. While one colleague called him “brilliant”, another described him as “playing to the gallery”. Both officers requested anonymity.

During the period of his suspension, Rath will remain in Jammu. The order, issued on Tuesday evening, said the officer is immediately attached to the police headquarters in Jammu.

“He shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission from the DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh,” it added.

Rath didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.