After thundershowers across Mumbai, more rain likely today

After thundershowers across Mumbai, more rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted active monsoon conditions on Monday and Tuesday due to the development of a low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen surface level winds and its convergence along the west coast.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The weather bureau said thundershowers were expected to continue overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning while an orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas. (HT PHOTO.)

The city, suburbs, and various areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded light to moderate rain and thundershowers from Monday afternoon and evening onwards.

The weather bureau said thundershowers were expected to continue overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning while an orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas.

Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Monday, the suburbs recorded 15.6 mm rain while 3.2 mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai.

Location-wise rain showed 22 mm rain at Sion and Bandra, Bhiwandi recorded 12 mm rain, 32.3 mm rain in Thane, 43.4 mm rain in Navi Mumbai, and 64.8 mm (heavy rain) across Dombivali-Kalyan over 12 hours.

“On Tuesday, conditions are likely to intensify with intense cloud cover off the Arabian Sea coast, which is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

