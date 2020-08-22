After Thursday’s spike of 17 Covid cases, Dharavi reports 3 on Friday

Sections
Dharavi’s average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in snow 406 days and it now has 92 active cases.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Health workers carry out a Covid -19 screening drive in Dharavi. (HT Photo)

Dharavi recorded three new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, returning to its earlier trend of single digit cases in a day for the past few weeks, after a spike on Thursday when it recorded 17 cases, the health department said.

There are now 92 active cases in Dharavi, Mumbai’s sprawling shanty town, where the Covid-19 tally stands at 2,700.

In August so far, Dharavi’s average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has touched 406 days, as opposed to 300 days in July, 108 days in June, 43 days in May, and 18 days in April. The average growth rate of cases in Dharavi is 0.24%, as opposed to 0.39% in July, 0.83% in June, and 4.3% in May, and 12% in April.

For the past week, Dharavi has reported new Covid-19 cases in single digits. On August 19, August 18, and August 17, it reported 4 new cases respectively, on August 16 and August 15 it reported 5 new cases, on August 14, there were 9 new cases, on August 13 there were 6 new cases, on August 12 there were 9 new cases.



A total of 116 new cases have been reported in Dharavi in August till Friday, in comparison to 358 in July. Its peak was in May, when a total of 1,216 cases were reported. The cases fell to 480 in June. The recovery rate in Dharavi is presently 87%, higher than Mumbai’s recovery rate of 80.65%.

