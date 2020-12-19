After victory in local civic body polls, ruling CPI (M) eyes assembly election in Kerala

During his state-wide tour, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with a cross section of the people and discuss the state’s resource utilization and developmental issues. (PTI PHOTO.)

Buoyed by the unexpected victory in the local body elections, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM)) has showcased its ambitious plan to retain power in the state.

Usually the state never gives a second chance to the incumbent government and tries two dispensations alternately, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-controlled United Democratic Front. But this time the CPI (M) thinks it can rewrite the poll history of the state.

To set the ball rolling, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will carry out a state-wide tour from next week onwards and meet important personalities, social leaders and religious heads. The party has asked its cadres not to get victory into their heads and utilise the next three months to the maximum to ensure continuance of the government.

“Situation is conducive for continuance of power. We will continue our welfare and development measures with more vigour and commitment. Results have shown there is no room for slander and unnecessary controversies,” said party acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan. He said during the state-wide tour, the CM will interact with a cross section of the people and discuss the state’s resource utilization and developmental issues.

In Delhi, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury also said situation was favourable for the LDF to continue in power and the party will do everything possible to ensure this. Kerala is the only state where the CPI (M) is in power.

The party has also asked the government to continue its food kit distribution for at least three more months. The government has also decided to increase the monthly welfare pension to Rs 1500 from January onwards. “Next three months are crucial for the government. We will continue all welfare measures. Let opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raise more allegations, they will only cement our victory,” said state law minister A K Balan adding people were more concerned about their day to day life not a series of trumped up charges.

The government has also decided to earmark enough funds for sops and big-ticket infrastructure development projects. The CM has also asked all departments to submit a progress report of all ongoing projects.

The Left Front’s next manifesto will be based on suggestions and remarks of dignitaries the CM will be meeting on his state-wide tour, said Vijayaraghavan. He said workers were given special instructions to avoid controversies and do enough grassroot work involving local people.

In the fiercely-contested local body election out of 941 panchayats, LDF won 514 and UDF 375, 152 block panchayats LDF 108 and UDF 44 and in 6 corporations LDF won in four and in Kochi it is a fractured verdict. The Congress-led UDF managed to win only the Kannur Corporation.