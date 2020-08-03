After visit to Covid Care Centre, Tripura BJP legislator asked to stay in quarantine for two weeks

Agartala: Tripura’s West district administration authorities have served an order asking a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator to be quarantined for two weeks from Monday because he had paid an unauthorised visit to a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Care Centre and put himself at high risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, as he exposed himself to the patients there.

Sudip Roy Barman, the BJP lawmaker and former state health minister, visited the Covid-19 Care Centre set up at Bhagat Singh Youth hostel in West district on Sunday wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

However within a few hours, Dr. Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme, district magistrate (DM), West district, served him a notice asking him to remain in an institutional quarantine for seven days and followed by home quarantine for another seven days.

In reply to the notice, Roy Barman alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to malign him. He said he visited the centre after taking all precautionary measures and to get a sense about the alleged infrastructure inadequacy at the emergency healthcare facility.

He said he watched a video on social media, where a pregnant Covid-19 patient could be seen and heard complaining of lack of doctors’ visit to the centre.

Later, speaking to the reporters on Monday, he said that he would not opt for quarantine until he is found to have contracted the viral infection.

Earlier on July 28, the state government had issued a notice, stating that home quarantine is permissible in case of mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

Tripura has reported 5,392 Covid-19 cases, of whom 3,605 patients have recovered from their viral infection.

So far, 24 people have died due to the viral infection and two Covid-19 patients died by suicide.