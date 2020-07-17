After Vistara, IndiGo gives option to book two seats for single passenger

Mumbai: Passengers worried about their safety during air travel because of the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and maintaining adequate social distancing norms will soon have more options to book double seats on a flight.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, under its newly introduced “6E double booking scheme”, will allow fliers to book air tickets for twin seats from the airline’s website, starting July 24.

Earlier in July, Vistara, a full-service carrier, had announced a similar facility without any additional charge except the ticket cost for a second seat.

IndiGo clarified that this scheme would not be available for bookings made through travel portals, IndiGo call centre, airport counters, or if a customer initially books a single seat and then seek to upgrade to a twin-seat.

The budget airline, too, will charge only an airline component and Goods and Services Tax (GST) and there will no additional airport charges. According to the airline, the second seat will be priced at a lower rate than the total fare paid for the original booking.

“The charges for an extra seat will be up to 25% of the original booking cost,” IndiGo stated.

The seat-selection charges, under this scheme, will be applicable for both seats.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy & revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the passengers’ emotional need for safety. We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety. 6E double-seat will provide a stress-free flying experience to our customers. We are constantly working towards measures and services to strengthen air travel as the safest choice for travellers. We are confident that this option will enhance a passenger’s comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel”.

The airline said any kind of changes and cancellation charges -- based on the type of fare -- would be applicable on the extra seat.

“The extra-seat booking will not be entitled to additional baggage allowance for customers. The extra seat can be used by passengers, who are carrying a large musical instrument, or a child’s car seat, or for more space needed due to personal comfort, size or disability,” IndiGo added.