Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / AG again declines to initiate a contempt case against Jagan

AG again declines to initiate a contempt case against Jagan

The demand to initiate contempt against Reddy and Kallam was made by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in a letter addressed to AG on October 25 which the latter rejected on November 2.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 06:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)

Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused to reconsider his November 2 decision declining consent to BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay to initiate contempt proceedings against the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and his principal advisor for making allegations against judges.

However, he stated that his refusal to grant consent will not come in the way of the Supreme Court taking suo motu contempt action on Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s allegations contained in a letter written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 6.

The demand to initiate contempt against Reddy and Kallam was made by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in a letter addressed to AG on October 25 which the latter rejected on November 2. AG maintained that the alleged contempt arose out of a letter written by Reddy to Chief Justice of India (CJI) on October 6 and since the CJI was seized of the matter, it would not be appropriate for him to interfere. Upadhyay replied to Venugopal on November 5 seeking reconsideration.

The government’s chief law officer, in his reply, reiterated his stand saying that the issue of contempt was between Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde and Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and his principal advisor Ajeya Kallam.

However, he added: “My refusal to grant consent does not preclude you from bringing these facts to the notice of the Judges of the Supreme Court with a prayer for initiation of suo moto action…”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 09, 2020 07:27 IST
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Nov 09, 2020 05:56 IST
US becomes first nation to cross 10 million Covid-19 cases
Nov 09, 2020 06:20 IST
Stir to save Mollem rages on in Goa
Nov 09, 2020 06:31 IST

latest news

TMC, BJP race to help Bengal tribal family that hosted Amit Shah for lunch
Nov 09, 2020 07:46 IST
375% return on one startup to help SoftBank get past WeWork woes
Nov 09, 2020 07:45 IST
‘Look forward to working with you’: WHO chief congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Nov 09, 2020 07:42 IST
Joe Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-US relations: Report
Nov 09, 2020 07:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.