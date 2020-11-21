Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / AG Venugopal grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra

AG Venugopal grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra

Attorney General KK Venugopal’s response came after a contempt request was filed by Allahabad-based lawyer Anuj Singh on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:17 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The AG’s fresh consent for contempt has come close on the heels of another contempt petition being filed against Kamra for a series of tweets where he criticised the Supreme Court’s favourable ruling on Arnab Goswami’s bail request. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint file photo)

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Friday granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his November 18 tweet, saying it was “grossly vulgar and obnoxious” and tended to lower the Supreme Court’s authority.

Venugopal’s response came after a contempt request was filed by Allahabad-based lawyer Anuj Singh on Thursday.

Granting his approval, the AG said, “…is to deliberately insult the CJI which would equally be an insult to the Supreme Court of India itself, which the CJI heads.”

“The said tweet is grossly vulgar and obnoxious. I have no doubt that it (tweet) would tend to lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India as well as undermine the confidence that the litigant public have in the institution of the Supreme Court itself….I accordingly grant consent,” the AG said.

The AG’s fresh consent for contempt has come close on the heels of another contempt petition being filed against Kamra for a series of tweets where he criticised the Supreme Court’s favourable ruling on Arnab Goswami’s bail request.

In his letter dated November 12, AG Venugopal had said the tweets were a “gross insinuation” against the Supreme Court. “...the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt and I believe that it is time that people understand that attacking the Supreme Court of India unjustifiably and brazenly will attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972,” the AG said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:47 IST

latest news

Will probe 261% rise in power bill arrears during BJP govt: Minister
Nov 21, 2020 00:48 IST
Thane district sees drop in Covid-19 cases post Diwali
Nov 21, 2020 00:47 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 21, 2020 00:44 IST
Low-key Diwali: Less burn cases reported at Airoli’s National Burns Centre
Nov 21, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.