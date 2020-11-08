AG Venugopal refuses to review decision to not file contempt petition against Andhra CM

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal has refused to review his earlier decision and said, he was of the opinion not to give his consent to file a contempt petition before the Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh Chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for writing a letter to CJI S A Bobde making allegations against Justice N V Ramana.

Supreme Court lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had, for the second time written the letter to the AG, after the AG’s refusal to file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Venugopal, the top law officer of the Union of India (UOI), had also yesterday for the second time refused to consider the same request of Upadhayay.

“His refusal to consent does not preclude the advocate from bringing the facts to SC notice and requesting for suo motu action,” Venugopal said in his letter. The AG Venugopal also made it clear that it is open to the Supreme Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings for the contumacious conduct shown by Andhra Pradesh Chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in writing a letter to CJI S A Bobde making allegations against the second senior-most judge of the top court, Justice N V Ramana.

Upadhyay, had written a letter to the AG, Venugopal, and requested him for the second time and to reconsider his decision of refusal of his permission to file criminal contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy and State Advisor, Ajeya Kallam, over their alleged allegations against the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice N V Ramana.