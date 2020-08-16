Age is just a number: 98-year-old war veteran beats Covid-19

Age is just a number, 98-year-old war veteran and retired sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal proved the same after recently winning the battle against Covid-19. A resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Sakpal was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state and was diagnosed with Covid-19-induced pneumonia a few weeks ago. The Indian Navy said his condition was successfully managed which led to his recovery.

Sakpal was accorded a warm farewell at INHS Asvini. The facility is the primary naval healthcare centre for Covid-19 and looks after managing the care of serving and retired Covid-19 patients from the armed forces.

Sakpal is among India’s many elderly people who successfully managed to defeat the deadly contagion. Experts have said that the elderly population, especially those above 65 years of age, are more susceptible to contracting the virus.

Just last month, a similar report made headlines when a 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Karnataka’s Bellary district recovered from Covid-19.

Hallamma described the infection as nothing more than a common cold. “Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. Covid-19 is like a common cold,” she told news agency ANI.

Experts and scientists are still trying to learn more about the coronavirus disease and the virus that poses such a severe threat to human health. Multiple studies have linked a patient’s immune response to the severity of Covid-19 symptoms.