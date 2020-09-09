Aged man bludgeoned to death with grinding stone in Prayagraj district

A 70–year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Bharari village about 60 km southeast of Prayagraj late Tuesday night, police said Wednesday

Senior police officials reached the spot and began investigations after the man’s body was .discovered in the morning.

According to reports, the body of Shobhnath Yadav was found on his cot in the courtyard of his house with injuries on his face. A grinding stone suspected to have been used in the assault was lying on his face.

Police said Shobhnath’s son Ravishankar told them that he saw two persons talking to his father at around 11 in the night and assumed that they may be neighbours. Early this morning, he saw a grinding stone on his father’s face and removed it only to discover that he was dead.

Superintendent of police (Crime) Ashutosh Mishra reached the spot and questioned the family and villagers in connection with the murder.

“Shobhnath’s family had enmity with one of their neighbours in which a person was killed. Shobhnath’s son was arrested for the murder in 2014 and is out on bail. There are no indications of any loot attempt and it is possible that the murder took place over old enmity. However, further action will be taken after receiving a complaint from the family” Mishra said.

In another crime in Prayagraj district, unidentified miscreants barged into a house and looted cash and valuables after taking the family hostage at gunpoint at Updaura village in the trans-Ganga area.

Police reached the spot and launched a hunt for the looters but to no avail.

The house where the robbers struck belongs to a lawyer who lives in the city. His wife Gauri Mishra and three children live in the village. Gauri told the police that at around 2 am, she opened the main door of the house to go to the toilet in the outer part of the residence when some robbers held her at gunpoint and took her and the children hostage.

The miscreants then looted Rs 3,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees. Gauri and the children raised an alarm after the robbers left. Villagers rushed to the spot but the looters had fled by then.

SP (trans-Ganga) NK Singh said miscreants were being traced on the basis of details provided by the woman.