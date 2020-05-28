Sections
Home / India News / Aggression by India will receive ‘befitting response’: Pakistan foreign minister

Aggression by India will receive ‘befitting response’: Pakistan foreign minister

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistan Army had downed an Indian drone on Wednesday, which was an example of India aggression.

Updated: May 28, 2020 07:10 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In recent weeks, both Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have repeatedly targeted India over the situation in Kashmir. (Reuters File Photo)

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that any aggression by India will receive a “befitting response” as the country’s people and armed forces are always ready to respond to any Indian hostility.

State-run Radio Pakistan quoted Qureshi as saying in a statement: “India’s bellicosity is aimed at provoking Pakistan, but we showed patience in the past and will exercise restraint in future too.”

However, the foreign minister made it clear Pakistan “reserved complete right to its defence”.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Army had downed an Indian drone on Wednesday, which “was an example of India aggression”. He didn’t give details or say where the drone was downed.



He added, “We prefer the path of peace but our desire for calm should not be misconstrued as our weakness.” Qureshi also gave a “clear message to India to act sensibly and live with peace”, according to Radio Pakistan.

There was no immediate response to Qureshi’s remarks from Indian officials. The immediate provocation for Qureshi’s comments also couldn’t be ascertained.

In recent weeks, both Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have repeatedly targeted India over the situation in Kashmir and the treatment of India’s minorities. Khan even criticised India’s handling of a border row with Nepal in a tweet on Wednesday.

India has rejected such criticism by Khan and other Pakistani leaders as interference in the country’s internal affairs and called on Pakistan to address the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Extradition of Huawei’s CFO to US may deter Canada-China relations
May 28, 2020 07:21 IST
RLP demanded CBI probe in alleged suicide of Rajasthan cop, launches campaign
May 28, 2020 07:17 IST
Aggression by India will receive ‘befitting response’: Pakistan foreign minister
May 28, 2020 07:10 IST
3-year-old boy falls into 120 feet open borewell in Telangana, rescue ops on
May 28, 2020 07:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.