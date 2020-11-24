Agitators call of protests against resettlement of Bru migrants in Tripura

Joint Movement Committee (JMC) members had clashed with security personnel during a protest against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division, at Panisagar in North Tripura district on Saturday. (PTI)

Local organisations in Tripura’s north Tripura district have called off their indefinite strike in protest against the resettlement of 32,000 Bru migrants after the government assured them that their demands would be considered.

The strike that began a week ago was called by Joint Movement Committee (JMC) comprising Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention at Kanchanpur sub division in North district. The protesters demanded that the Bru migrants should not be settled in large numbers here as they claimed it would change demography of the place.

As part of their protest, they blocked the National Highway at Panisagar sub division in the district on Saturday that led to a clash with the police and security personnel leaving two dead and 23 injured. One protester and a Fire Service personnel were among the dead.

At a meeting with government officials and public representatives on Monday, the JMC demanded compensation of Rs. 20 lakh for the family of the protester along with a government job for a family member, treatment for the injured and a financial package for repairing vehicles damaged during the clash.

“We have withdrawn the strike for a temporary period as the state government assured us to consider our demands,” said JMC convener Sushanta Barua.

He said that another meeting with the government is likely to take place in a day or two about certain issues which he did not share. They would resume the strike if their demands are not fulfilled in some time, he said.

A statement from the Revenue Department stated that the state already identified various locations spread across six districts for resettlement of the Bru migrants.

Condemning the clash happened at Panisagar, assistant general secretary of BJP’s alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) Mangal Debbarma demanded punishment for the JMC leaders and Rs. 20 lakh to the families of two deceased in the clash.

The CPM too, condemned the firing and appealed that a dialogue should be initiated between the protesters and the government to come to an amicable solution. They also said that the Bru resettlement process should be carried out without disturbing the interests of local residents.

Congress vice president Tapas Dey criticised the firing on the protesters and said that the state government totally failed to control the situation. After the clash, the government ordered a magisterial inquiry which will submit its report in a month. The government also announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the dead protester’s family.

Over 32,000 Bri migrants crossed over to Tripura from Mizoram’s Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts in 1997 following an ethnic clash and have been staying at six relief camps located at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub divisions. After two decades, the Bru migrants would get resettlement in Tripura following an agreement signed among the Centre, governments of Tripura and Mizoram and the Bru migrants in January this year. The agreement also had a package of Rs. 600 crore for their resettlement.