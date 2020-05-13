Agra, Meerut, Kanpur under strict observation as Covid-19 cases rise in UP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Covid-19 review meeting on Tuesday where he ordered tightening of measures in three cities. (ANI File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to further tighten the lockdown rules in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur which have seen spurt in number of Covid-19 cases.

Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported that Adityanath held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation on Tuesday where he asked stringent measures to be adopted in these cities.

He asked surveillance committees to be constituted in every village panchayat and ward level in urban areas to effectively monitor the spread of the disease in these cities, Hindustan reported.

Adityanath said that these committees should inform the administration of anyone trying to enter areas around these cities clandestinely. Panchayat heads, ASHA workers and members of Nehru Yuva Kendra should be the members of these committees, said Adityanath according to Hindustan.

Two more people died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 3,664 due to 91 fresh cases.

According to a release by the state health department, one death each was reported from Hapur and Meerut. The maximum 24 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 14 in Meerut, seven Moradabad, six in Kanpur, four each in Firozabad and Mathura, three in Aligarh, two each in Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar and one each in Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti.

The release also said that 3,664 cases have been reported so far from 74 districts. The number of active cases in the state now is 1,709 while 1,873 people have recovered from the disease, it added.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 48.7 per cent of the patients were between 20 and 40 years of age. Around 25.5 per cent of them belong to the age group of 40-60 years while 8.1 per cent of them are above 60 years, he said.