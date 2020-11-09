Agra, with AQI of 458, records worst air pollution in country

The Taj Mahal is seen amid smoggy condition in Agra on November 4. (AFP)

Air pollution has worsened across Uttar Pradesh (UP), as at least 11 towns and cities in the country’s most-populous state recorded “severe” in the air quality index (AQI), according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday.

An AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be in the “severe” category and is known to have an adverse impact on human health conditions. While AQI from 301 to 400 belongs to the “very poor” category.

Agra reported the worst AQI of 458.

Other towns and cities in the similar category are Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Muzaffarnagar.

Lucknow and Kanpur recorded an AQI of 392 and 436, respectively.

The AQI in Lucknow was in the “very poor” category.

CPCB authorities said that major pollutants in the region were particulate matter (PM) 10, PM 2.5 and emissions from vehicular traffic.

The worsening air quality was visible in most towns and cities in UP, as they were covered with smog during the day, which thickened at night.

Experts have attributed the worsening AQI to a recent dip in minimum temperatures, bursting of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, which would be celebrated on Saturday (November 14), raging farm fires in western UP, Haryana and Punjab, and emissions from vehicular traffic.

UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has issued a fresh advisory to administrations in all 75 districts in the state to curb the worsening AQI.

Efforts are on to prevent stubble burning and illegal construction activities.

“We are keeping a tab on air pollution and are taking measures to control it. The public is being fined for causing air pollution. We are trying to make people aware of the health hazard ,” said Ram Karan, regional officer, UPPCB.