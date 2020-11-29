‘Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers,’ says PM Modi amid protests

New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reassured farmers on the recently enacted farm laws as he said that with the latest reforms in the agriculture sector, farmers have got new opportunities.

“Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them,” PM Narendra Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.

“The demands made by farmers over the years, which every government had only promised to meet so far, have finally been met with the new reforms,” PM Modi also said.

The Prime Minister also cited an example of a Maharashtra-based farmer Jitendra Bhoiji who used the new law to recover money that was owed to him. The PM Modi said after he failed to get the total amount that was agreed to even four months after selling his produce, Jitendra got his money back using the provision of the new law that specifies that it is mandatory to pay the farmers within three days of purchasing the produce.

“ If the payment is not made the the farmer can make a complaint. Under the law there is a provision that the SDM of the area must address the complaint of the farmer within a month,” the PM said.

When the farmers have the power of such a law the problem was bound to get resolved. He filed a complaint and got his dues within a few days. The knowledge of law is important and it is important to have the right information,” he said.

PM Modi further called on farmers to stay away from rumours and false information as he said , “the right information is a great support for every person in every sector.”

The comments come as farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the farm laws. They have been camping in and around Delhi demanding that the laws should be taken back by the Centre.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Opposition parties which are supporting the protests have criticised the laws as “anti-farmer” while the government says that the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets.