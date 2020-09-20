Sections
Agriculture sector Bills will turn farmers into slaves: DMK

“Farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country, will be turned into slaves by this Bill. This Bill will not help farmers. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity,” Elangovan said in the Rajya Sabha.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

DMK MP TKS Elangovan in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan on Sunday said that the Bills on agriculture sector reform will turn farmers into slaves.

“Farmers are left to discuss with traders to fix the price. The Bill is an insult to farmers,” he said.

“Farmers are agitating while the traders are enjoying. It should have been both should enjoy the freedom of choice. So when farmers are not enjoying why this Bill, throw this out,” the DMK MP said.



“This Bill will be used ultimately to sell the farmers themselves as slaves to the big industrial houses,” he added.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two agriculture Bills in the Upper House.

These Bills are -- Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

