Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has said his government will honour Union home minister Amit Shah for his role in introducing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to the northeastern state. Shah will be in Imphal on Sunday as part of his visit to the northeast. “We’re also appealing to the people to attend the programme which is being planned as an appreciation to Union home minister Amit Shahji’s role in introducing the ILP (Inner Line Permit) system in the state,” Biren Singh has said.

Outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission to visit states that come under the ILP regime. The objective of the ILP system is to prevent settlement of other Indian nationals in the states that come under it so as to protect the indigenous population in terms of land, jobs, and other facilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system:

1. ILP is issued to grant inward travel permission to an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. The system was formally introduced in Manipur on January 1, 2020.

2. Manipur is the fourth state in the northeast where this system is applicable. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram also come under the ILP regime.

3. No Indian citizen can visit any of these states unless they belong to that state, nor can they overstay beyond the period specified in the ILP.

4. The concept of the ILP comes from the colonial area. Under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873, the British framed regulations restricting the entry and regulating the stay of outsiders in designated areas and was done to protect their own trading interests in these areas.

5. An ILP is issued by the state government concerned and can be obtained after applying either online or physically. Dates of travel and areas that the ILP holder can travel to are mentioned in the document.

6. Demands for an ILP system have also been made in various other northeastern states.

7. The system was also discussed in light of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to obtain Indian citizenship. If CAB is implemented with provisions excluding the states under the ILP regime, it means that beneficiaries under CAB will become Indian citizens but will not be able to settle in these three states. No clear decision with respect to the status of the ILP has been taken by the Centre.