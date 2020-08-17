Ahead of assembly polls, nine SPs among 17 IPS transferred in Bihar

Sections
Among those transferred on Monday were police chief of nine districts.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:41 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

The reshuffle in the police department came before the assembly elections in Bihar scheduled for October-November. (HT PHOTO)

In a major reshuffle on Monday, the Bihar government transferred 17 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers ahead of the assembly elections due in October-November.

According to the notification issued late Monday night, the police chiefs of Saran, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Jamui, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Araria, Khagaria and Bagaha districts have been replaced.

1980 batch IPS officer and additional director general of BMP, R S Bhatti has been promoted as Director General of Bihar military police. R M Vizhi, who was waiting for posting after returning from central deputation, has been posted as ADG (training). Similarly M R Nayak who was waiting for posting was made new Rail IG of Bihar.

Araria SP Dhurat Saayli Savlaram was transferred to Saran while Saran SP Harkishore Rai was shifted to Bhojpur. He replaces Sushil Kumar who was transferred as BMP-3 commandant Bodhgaya. Pramod Kumar Mandal has been transferred to Jamui. He was earlier posted as commandant of BMP-3. Outgoing Jamui SP I H Mengnu was shifted to Bihar police academy Rajgir.



Jehanabad SP Maneesh was transferred to Vaishali. He replaces Dr Gaurav Mangla who will be the SP of state crime record bureau. Khagaria SP Meenu Kumari is the new SP of Jehanabad.

STF SP Sudhir Kumar Podika has been transferred to Aurangabad as SP replacing Deepak Barnwal who has been transferred to SP Special branch. 2015 batch IPS officer who earlier posted as ASP Sasaram, Hridaykant has been transferred to Araria as SP while 2016 batch IPS officer Amitesh Kumar, ASP (East) Muzaffarpur transferred to Khagaria as SP.

