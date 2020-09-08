Sections
Ahead of assembly session, Odisha lawmakers to be tested for Covid-19

A special counter will be set up on the Assembly premises for the RT-PCR tests of the MLAs, staff and other officers two days before the commencement of the monsoon session.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:29 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings, all the legislators will have to again undergo Rapid Antigen test. (AP PHOTO.)

All MLAs, staff and others senior officials of the Odisha Assembly will have to undergo RT-PCR tests for detection of Covid-19, ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to be held by end of September.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro who chaired a meeting to discuss the strategies to be adopted to ensure the smooth functioning of the house, said a special counter will be set up on the Assembly premises for the RT-PCR tests of the MLAs, staff and other officers two days before the commencement of the session.

“The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation along with a medical team will collect the swab samples of all the 147 MLAs, employees and other officials two days before the commencement of the Assembly. Those testing negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings,” said Patro.

The members have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. It’s still not clear if journalists would be allowed to cover the proceedings since some MLAs may have to sit in the press gallery to honour social distancing norms.



Five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings, all the legislators will have to again undergo Rapid Antigen test. “After the session is over, the legislators have to remain in home isolation,” said Patro. Special arrangements will be made for the MLAs who are above 60 years of age.

So far 21 MLAs of Odisha Assembly, including 4 ministers have tested positive for Covid-19.

