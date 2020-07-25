Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Saturday to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 at 12.15pm at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant have said the bhumi pujan will take place on ‘Abhijit Muhurta’, which is the most auspicious time to lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

“Abhijit Muhurta is capable of removing all obstacles,” Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said.

Nritya Gopal Das is the chairperson of the trust.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of many states, Union ministers and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

A trust member has said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week.

The ‘Ram Lalla’ idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises in March this year till the completion of the construction of the temple.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre in November last year to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. The Prime Minister had announced on February 5 the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the Ram temple’s construction in Ayodhya.

