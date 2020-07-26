Rajasthan Governor reviews security at Raj Bhawan ahead of Cong protest tomorrow

On Friday, the Governor had written to Gehlot expressing concern at Congress legislators staging a protest on the lawns of Raj Bhawan on Friday afternoon. (ANI PHOTO.)

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements at his official residence, Raj Bhawan, as well as the Covid-19 health crisis in the state, amid severe political turmoil which has seen Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot locked in a bitter power tussle with his erstwhile deputy and rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

The security review at the Raj Bhawan comes barely two days after the Chief Minister accompanied by about 100 Congress legislators protested on the lawns of the Governor’s residence on Friday. They were demanding that the Governor should convene an assembly session by Monday and let them face a floor test in the 200-member assembly.

After a lot of political drama, the Congress government in the state has urged him to summon the assembly session on July 31. The party has also called for a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Swarup and Director General of Police Bhupendra Yadav participated at the meeting at Raj Bhawan and briefed Mishra about the protest being organized by the Congress party on Monday. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the Raj Bhawan, a statement issued by governor’s office said.

At the meeting, the statement said, the Governor also expressed concern about the growing number of cases of coronavirus in the state. Mishra said that the number of Covid-19 cases had gone up three-fold since July 1.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the government wants to hold a session of the assembly to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state and the political crisis.

According to the statement, Mishra directed the government officials that serious efforts should be made to control the growing cases of Covid-19 in the state. “A new strategy will have to be considered to control the pandemic in the state,” the statement said, quoting Mishra.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation had submitted a memorandum to the Governor saying that the Congress threatening to surround the Raj Bhawan was a criminal act under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, said, “The Governor should not worry about anything. Congress follows Gandhian principles and protests, if any, would be peaceful.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek, however, pointed out that the post of the Governor is a constitutional one and the kind of statements the chief minister made had raised concerns and the review of security arrangements seemed necessary. He said the Rajasthan government since the last 15 days had been locked in a hotel, and a Covid-19 review by the Governor was necessary in public interest.

On Friday, the Governor had written to Gehlot expressing concern at Congress legislators staging a protest on the lawns of Raj Bhawan on Friday afternoon. In his letter to the chief minister, the Governor wrote, “Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding an assembly session, you have openly said that if Raj Bhawan is ‘gheraoed’ then it is not your responsibility.”

“If you and your Home Ministry cannot protect the Governor then what about law and order in the state? What agency should be contacted for the Governor’s security? I’ve never heard such a statement from any CM. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?” Mishra questioned in his communication to Gehlot.