Ahead of cyclonic storm, Gujarat government shifts 13,000 to safer places

As a precautionary measures being taken by state and district administration for impending cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit South Gujarat and Saurashtra regions on June 3 and June 4, the Gujarat government has so far shifted 13,000 people from coastal areas of various districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the cyclone accompanied with heavy rains with a velocity of 90-110 kmph to likely hit the coastal areas of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs and Bharuch in South Gujarat, besides Daman, and Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Saurashtra region. South Gujarat region is on high alert warning and Saurashtra on alert warning.

“13,000 people from coastal areas of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs and Bharuch in South Gujarat, besides Daman, and Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Saurashtra region have been shifted to safer locations. Ten NDRF team have been deployed and more five will be deployed across these coastal regions. The rescue teams shifting people to safer places have to be equipped with masks, PPE kits, hand sanitisers, ” said Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue.

Kumar added that we have made shelter homes for people to stay where food and other things will be provided. The shelter homes are well sanitized and social distancing will be followed keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, he said.

“We have also made provisions to ensure minimum disruption of electricity. We will ensure that power cut doesn’t affect functioning of Covid-19 Hospitals and power is restored back at the earliest. The district administrations have been asked to prepare a list of Covid patients and arrange temporary Shelter Homes and Covid Hospitals in nearby schools and colleges from now on itself, ” the ACS said.

The ACS also said that the market yards and godowns have been advised to move cereals, fruits, vegetables and other farm produces lying in the open to covered sheds. The Gujarat government’s state control room and all the district control rooms have been asked to remain on alert 24x7, he added.

Special teams have been deployed that are constantly educating people to stay away from coastal areas and be safe while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Gujarat energy minister Saurabh Patel said that all the power distribution companies of the state would be equipped to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the entire state.

“The power companies of the state are ready to tackle all kinds of difficulties without any problem during cyclone Nisarg. Nodal officers have been appointed by all these subsidiaries to assist in immediate redressal of any ground-level power outage,”said Patel.

The energy minister added that all the nodal officers have been asked to give priority in power supply to all feeder power supplies at key locations including hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres, water works, government offices, telecom offices and also to restore power supply on immediate basis in case of any interruption.

“Adequate stock of equipment including transformers, conductors, cables, insulators is required in sensitive areas where hurricanes are most likely to be affected have been arranged. Poles are also kept in sufficient numbers to meet any type of emergency where there is a possibility of greater impact of the hurricane,”said Patel.

He further informed that teams of 683 contractors with a manpower of about 3,763 have been deployed for the task of repairing any electric pole broken, erecting or requiring electric network.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had also hold a meeting of high-power committee meeting on Monday to review the precautionary measures being taken by state and district administration for cyclone forecast likely to hit South Gujarat and Saurashtra regions on June 3.

The CM had directed the district collectors to ensure that those living in low-lying areas in these coastal areas, including fishermen, those engaged in prawn farming and salt pan workers, be shifted to safer places by 12.00 noon of Tuesday, June 2.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had said that the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours.

It warned that the cyclonic storm will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3, bringing in its wake heavy rains.

“The (low-pressure) system is around 900km away from Surat at present. We expect the cyclonic storm to hit the southern Gujarat coast near Daman on June 3 evening with a wind speed of 90 to 100 km per hour. It will bring heavy rainfall in the south Gujarat region on June 3 and 4. It may have some impact in Bhavnagar and Amreli districts of the Saurashtra region as well,” Director of MET Centre here, Jayanta Sarkar had said.