Health min allows celebrations outside containment zones, issues SOPs ahead of festive season

Health min allows celebrations outside containment zones, issues SOPs ahead of festive season

Ahead of festive season, health ministry allows celebrations outside containment zones; issues SOPs for venue management.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An artisan gives a finishing touch to an idol of Goddess Durga for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, at Kumartuli in Kolkata. (PTI)

The health ministry on Tuesday released a set of protocols explaining how to safely celebrate festivals amid the Covid-19 pandemic safely. It issued several guidelines on how to regulate movement of crowds in venues, ensuring crowd control through pre-planning and route planning ahead of immersion dates.

As the festival season comes nearer, the health ministry has asked festival committees to ensure that they have adequate amount of face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal guns and stickers to paste on the floor to ensure social distancing.

The health ministry has also asked all stakeholders to conduct meetings and ensure CCTVs are installed in festival venues to keep check if devotees are following Covid-19 prevention rules.

