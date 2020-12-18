Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Ahead of Modi’s address, AMU faculty calls for unity

Ahead of Modi’s address, AMU faculty calls for unity

Agra: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration bolstered security and senior faculty members called for unity on Thursday after some campus student groups opposed Prime...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:04 IST

By Hemendra Chaturvedi,

Agra: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration bolstered security and senior faculty members called for unity on Thursday after some campus student groups opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest of the institution’s centenary celebrations on December 22. On Wednesday, AMU vice chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor announced that Modi will attend the online function with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via video conference on December 22. Extending gratitude to the Prime Minister, Mansoor said that the outreach will help in the growth and development of the institution.

Modi will be the first PM to address an AMU event since Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. He will be speaking to the university and its members for the first time. The PM is also expected to release a commemorative stamp on AMU’s centenary year during the interaction. But some groups on campus opposed the announcement, prompting the administration to step up vigilance and senior professors to appeal for calm. “We need to work together in the interest of the university. We appeal to everyone to celebrate the centenary programme above politics…centenary celebrations are to be kept above differences,” read a statement signed by 12 of the senior most faculty members. The university has also taken steps to ensure that the programme is not disrupted, and avert any disturbance on campus. “It would be an online programme with links issued through NIC (National Information Center) and participants from AMU would be at registrar office,” stated Shafey Kidwai, the public relation officer for AMU. The faculty members requested protesting students to come on board.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that the centenary is a great landmark achievement in the history of any university. Our unity on the occasion will bring greater confidence among various university units and alumni associations, who are engaged in organising programmes with illustrious people as the guests,” they wrote.

This came after former AMU Students’ Union (AMUSU) vice-president Nadeem Ansari, now a Samajwadi Party leader, opposed invitation to PM Modi. “Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor’s vested interest will be served through PM Modi’s participation. If anything goes wrong, the V-C will be responsible,” said Ansari. Other student groups also pointed out that the Centre opposed the university’s minority status appeal in the Supreme Court.

The university and its students hit the headlines in recent years for opposing several government moves, including the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Last year, on December 15, the university turned into a war zone as protesting students clashed with security forces, resulting in several injuries

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
by HT Correspondent
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
by hindustantimes.com
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Mumabi’s Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension delayed by 2 years, to cost ₹109 crore more
by Tanushree Venkatraman
US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
by Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Maharashtra reports less than 5K new Covid-19 cases for 13 consecutive days
by Faisal Malik
Local SAD leaders upset over constitution of ‘biased’ screening committee for Mohali MC elections
by Hillary Victor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.