Ahead of MP bypolls Congress ‘charge sheet’ alleges 17 scams in 7 months

The Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh released a “charge sheet” on Wednesday in the run-up to the assembly bypolls for 28 seats alleging there have been at least 17 scams in the short tenure of just seven months of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government so far.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav and Sajjan Singh Verma released the “charge sheet”.

It claims there was a scam in distribution of wheat flour packets among the migrant labourers during the lockdown period. Lakhs of packets were to be distributed in Gwalior. However, when packets were checked 6 to 8 kg of wheat flour was found less in each of the packets.

The charge sheet also alleges that despite the government’s claim that it distributed packets of Ayurvedic powder among crores of people in the state to help them fight against Covid-19, the packets were not delivered to most of the houses.

Other scams are related to liquor MRP, massive transfers, ration, electricity bills, PPE kits, mid-day meal etc.

“The scams mentioned in the charge-sheet are the ones which were committed in the present tenure of the BJP. People have not forgotten the mega scams like Vyapam, e-tendering, tree plantation and many more which were committed during the BJP’s previous rule of 15 years,” said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

The BJP dismissed the Congress “charge sheet” as “bogus”.

BJP spokesperson in Madhya Pradesh Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The charge sheet released by the Congress is absolutely baseless and bogus. The Congress leaders who released the charge sheet are undergoing a political exile in the Congress headed by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. The fact is the charge sheet against the Congress is imprinted in the mind of voters who would pronounce their judgment on November 3, the date of polling.”