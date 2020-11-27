Sections
Home / India News / Ahead of next year’s electoral battle, TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP

Ahead of next year’s electoral battle, TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP

As the BJP readies for the 2021 electoral battle in West Bengal, party leaders said there is a long list of functionaries who are keen to join the party.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:45 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP in the presence of senior party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (TWITTER/ @BJP4India.)

After resigning from the TMC, Mihir Goswami, a legislator from West Bengal joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday. Flanked by party’s national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Goswami said he was unhappy with the governance of TMC chief and WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Goswami, said his leaving the TMC is a “crusade against the immoral and incorrect happenings in the state, especially the injustice to the northern part of Bengal.”

A senior party leader speaking on condition of anonymity said several leaders in the state are in discussion with BJP functionaries in Bengal and will be joining over the course of the next few weeks.



On whether Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as the state’s transport minister is also expected to join soon, the functionary said: “There are several big names who are distressed by the way the Mamata Banerjee government is ruling the state and they want to be part of the BJP’s development agenda.”

A second functionary said the violence against BJP cadre has raised an alarm in the state and the issue of providing security to some leaders is being discussed with the Centre.

While the party is upfront about negotiating with some TMC leaders who are keen to switch sides, there is consternation among the cadre in the state, with a section of leaders complaining about being sidelined.

“The BJP has been building its cadre in the state, but in order to win elections, there is a need to have on board leaders who wield influence in a wider area. For instance Adhikari’s influence spans to at least 30 assembly constituencies,” the second leader said.

