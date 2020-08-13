Ahead of opening of religious places, Srinagar administration sensitises 3,000 spiritual heads

Ahead of the reopening of religious places on August 16 in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration in Srinagar, the worst affected district by Covid-19, has sensitised over 3,000 religious leaders including Imams to about adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Chaudhary said that they had a meeting with around 3,000 religious heads of different institutions and the imams of mosques to discuss the SOP with them.

“Last week there was good interaction with them and the state government has already notified SOPs what needs to be done. I hope our religious leaders will lead the people as per the expectations and take a message to the people, besides following the SOPs for religious institutions,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had re-imposed lockdown restrictions in Srinagar from July 13 and rest of the valley from July 27 following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

On August 4, the government announced that all religious places and places of worship would reopen from August 16 but detailed Covid-19 SOPs will have to be followed that includes no large gatherings and no touching of statues.

“We had already removed lockdown completely from June 13 following which there was a sharp spike in cases from 400 to 4,500 cases in a month or so which prompted us to go for a 10-day lockdown,” said Chaudhary.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with a tally of 6,577 cases and 163 deaths. The active cases in the district fel to 2,036 after 311 recovered Thursday.

“The recovered cases in Srinagar are double than active cases which is a positive development. Experts are saying that the positive cases will keep on getting reported. It won’t show a quick downfall,” the DC said but asked people to take precautions.

“People need to adopt precautions like masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Regarding the compact gatherings at religious institutions, the way religious institutions are prepared I am hopeful that they will adopt SOPs,” he said.

He said that they have also discussed the SOPs with the trade and business community about the opening after August 16.

“The SOPs like opening 50 per cent shops should be adhered to. If there is no crowding like last time then I think there is no need to go for another lockdown,” he said.