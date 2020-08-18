Ahead of session, UP legislators, council staff to undergo Covid test

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislative council will begin testing its staff for Covid-19 from today. The decision was taken after 20 staff members of the UP Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, days ahead of the monsoon session set to begin August 20.

The development also comes in the wake of two state ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- succumbing to the infection within a span of two weeks.

“We will begin testing our staff for Covid-19 on Tuesday. We will also test the members of legislative council (MLCs) on August 19-20,” said chairman, Vidhan Parishad, Ramesh Yadav.

Yadav held a meeting with leaders of political parties to discuss measures to enforce social distancing in the house during the monsoon session.

In order to ensure that no two members are seated right next to each other, arrangements have been made for the legislators to sit in the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ lobbies as well. Each lobby can accommodate 30 legislators. A visitors’ gallery has also been reserved for the MLAs to sit in.

Uttar Pradesh has a bicameral house. While the state assembly has a sanctioned strength of 403 members, the upper house has 100 seats. Seven seats have fallen vacant in the lower house while the upper house of state legislature has 13 vacancies.

The state assembly began testing its staff for Covid-19 on Monday. In all, 600 persons, including staff of state assembly and some other departments to be deployed for work during the monsoon session, were tested. Out of those, 20 were found positive for Covid-19, confirmed assembly speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit.

He said Covid-19 testing centres would be established near the MLAs’ residences as they all have to be tested in a day. All the MLAs are being informed about the testing facility at the Vidhayak Nivas (MLAs’ apartment building) and at the Vidhan Bhawan.

Use of mask has been made mandatory in both the houses. The three-day session will begin on August 20 and conclude on August 24 with Saturday and Sunday (August 22-23) as off days.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that adequate measures be taken to protect public representatives attending the monsoon session. “Given the spread of Covid-19 in the state, adequate measures should be taken to protect the public representatives from the disease,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi on Monday.