Ahead of talks with government, protesting farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9

Supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) intensified the farmer’s stir and blocked the National Highway-9 near the UP Gate on Thursday morning. The move has led to blockade and disruption of traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

The BKU has been part of the ongoing protest against the farm bills that seek to liberalise farm trade in the country. The protesters had been camping under the UP Gate flyover since Saturday but did not block any roads or highways till this morning. On Wednesday, they had announced they would hold a mahapanchayat this afternoon and said they will be joined by thousands more who are likely to arrive with their leader Naresh Tikait.

“The farmers who were staging protest under the UP Gate flyover till now have come on highway and blocked the traffic going from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Our officers are holding talks with them to vacate the highway area. The traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad is running normal,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

NH-9 is also used by long distance travellers to travel to cities like Hapur, Moradabad and Lucknow, among others. The UP Gate flyover on NH-9 is used by thousands of commuters each day from Ghaziabad and Noida to move to Delhi. The area under the flyover is already blocked for traffic since Saturday last in wake of the protest.

“There has been movement of hundreds of farmers who have come for the mahapanchayat at the UP Gate. Some have blocked the highway and we are trying that there is no inconvenience to the commuters. On the other hand, farmers have their demands which have been put forward before the government but there is no resolution as yet,” said Rajbir Singh, state vice-president of the BKU.

Ghaziabad Traffic Police officials said that in wake of blockade of one side the UP Gate flyover, they have asked commuters to divert to internal roads of Ghaziabad and Noida. “The protesters have blocked the highway from Ghaziabad to Delhi while the other side traffic is continuing. Officials are trying to convince farmers to vacate the highway. In the meantime, we have asked our officers to divert the traffic to the major roads of Ghaziabad and Noida so that there is no jam at the UP Gate,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).