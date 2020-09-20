Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly session, speaker Premchand Aggarwal tests positive for Covid-19

Three days ahead of the assembly session, Uttarakhand speaker Premchand Aggarwal has tested positive for Covid-19. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)

Three days ahead of the assembly session, Uttarakhand speaker Premchand Aggarwal has tested positive for Covid-19 in the antigen test on Sunday afternoon.

This comes a day after the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Indira Hridayesh tested positive for coronavirus.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 through an antigen test on Sunday afternoon. Doctors have advised me to stay at home as I do not have symptoms. I will be in home isolation and in constant touch with my doctors,” Aggarwal said.

When asked whether he would be virtually joining the three day assembly session scheduled from September 23, Aggarwal said, “The assembly session will take place as scheduled, even if I am not able to join through any online mode. The deputy speaker will handle the assembly proceedings.”

Meanwhile, politics heated up in Uttarakhand after Congress leader and leader of opposition Hriyadesh alleged that the government had failed in handling the Covid-19 epidemic after she was allegedly not given a bed for treatment at a top private hospital in Dehradun.

Sumit Hridayesh, her son, said, “Even after waiting for over four hours, my mother was not given a bed at a top private hospital in Dehradun. On Saturday, we shifted her from Susheela Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani to Dehradun, but she was not given a bed even after calls from the state assembly speaker and the cabinet ministers. She is now being treated at a private hospital in Gurgaon.”

Reacting to the allegations levelled by the leader of opposition, Bipin Kainthola, state BJP spokesperson said, “Coronavirus does not infect people looking at who is a VIP or not. Congress leaders should not politicise this matter, the government is doing everything possible to give the best possible treatment to people during the time of this epidemic.”