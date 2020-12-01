Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s visit, Uddhav Thackeray says Maharashtra won’t allow anyone to ‘forcibly’ take business away

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s visit, Uddhav Thackeray says Maharashtra won’t allow anyone to ‘forcibly’ take business away

Yogi Adityanath is arriving late this evening in Mumbai and slated to meet industrialists and film personalities during the visit. Uddhav Thackeray said at an event that Maharashtra is not “jealous” about someone’s progress if it happens on the basis of fair competition

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray said the economy, which had suffered reverses because of the pandemic, is slowly coming back as the unlock process gets underway (PTI)

Ahead of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the financial capital, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody “forcibly” take businesses away from the state.

He made it clear that Maharashtra is not “jealous” about someone’s progress if it happens on the basis of fair competition.

Adityanath is arriving late this evening in Mumbai and slated to meet industrialists and film personalities during the visit. As per reports, Sachin Sawant, a spokesperson for the Congress party, a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, has alleged a conspiracy to shift Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, out of Mumbai.

“We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone’s progress if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then of course, I won’t let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go,” Thackeray said at an event organised by IMC, a small businesses-focused lobby grouping, here.



Drawing from the tag line ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ used by his state while pitching to investors, Thackeray said Maharashtra has strengths including its culture and institutions.

“Some people are coming today, they will also meet you all and ask you to come (for investments). But they do not know the magnetic strength (of Maharashtra), it is so powerful that forget people going from here to there, it should not so happen that somebody from there comes here,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said the economy, which had suffered reverses because of the pandemic, is slowly coming back as the unlock process gets underway.

Unlike the demonetisation, which had led to “disappearance” of money, Thackeray said the stress caused by the pandemic is not permanent and the money will come back into circulation once economic activity resumes.

He said of the Rs 60,000 crore of investment tie-ups with companies announced earlier, work on 70 per cent of them is underway through land allotment or other permissions. Helping a common man’s purchasing power by creating jobs is necessary for overall development, Thackeray said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Dec 01, 2020 17:20 IST

latest news

Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks West Bengal CM Mamata
Dec 01, 2020 17:35 IST
Migrants to Pune record high positivity rate than SARI, ILI patients
Dec 01, 2020 17:34 IST
Celewish.com brings fans closer to their favourite celebrities with a focus on noble initiatives
Dec 01, 2020 17:30 IST
Won’t allow anyone to ‘forcibly’ take business away: Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 17:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.