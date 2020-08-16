Sections
Home / India News / Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken in panel to resolve Pilot-Gehlot differences

Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken in panel to resolve Pilot-Gehlot differences

Sachin Pilot has raised issues with CM Ashok Gehlot’s functioning in the state.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:02 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Congress fold on assurances that his issues with Ashok Gehlot will be resolved by the party. (ANI Photo)

Congress has announced the names of the three members of a committee tasked to resolve the issues raised by Sachin Pilot in his meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before returning to the Congress fold and ending a month long political crisis in the party’s Rajasthan unit earlier this month.

The party has appointed party stalwart Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken as members of the panel. Maken has replaced Avinash Pande as the new general secretary in charge of Rajasthan.

The committee has been formed in line with assurances given to Sachin Pilot for a time bound resolution of his grievances around the functioning style of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and some other party-related issues.

Pilot and 17 other legislators supporting him had met Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal apart from Rahul Gandhi to let the party high command know of their differences with Ashok Gehlot government and seek an amicable resolution of the same.



Also Read: Rajasthan political crisis ends but differences remain as senior leader hits out at Gehlot loyalists

Sachin Pilot was removed as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after he and his loyalists decided to skip Congress legislative party meeting called in the aftermath of allegations that some Congress MLAs were hand in glove with BJP leaders, plotting the downfall of Ashok Gehlot government.

Sachin Pilot’s camp had publicly stated that the special operation group’s decision to issue notice to Sachin Pilot under sedition charges for questioning in the alleged horse-trading case proved to be the proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Sachin Pilot told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had issues with the working style, the functioning and the governance style of chief minister Ashok Gehlot and it needed altering since Rajasthan was due for assembly elections in three years time.

Pilot also said that the objective of his perceived rebellion was to bring the grassroots feedback to the leadership.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Random Forays: Dhoni, the swashbuckler who led from The Front
Aug 16, 2020 22:03 IST
Highest single-day spike of 15 Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana
Aug 16, 2020 21:59 IST
Jagraon bridge: Potholed ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city adding to residents’ woes
Aug 16, 2020 21:55 IST
Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city
Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.