Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid- 19 cases

Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid- 19 cases

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 46,022, the state health department said.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wait in queues for their thermal scanning before entering a market, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

With the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a surge, the Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose night curfew on the city. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order.

Amid a sudden spike in new cases during the festive season, officials said adequate number of beds have been made available for Covid-19 patients in city hospitals.

As many as 40 per cent beds in hospitals are still available for coronavirus patients, said Additional Chief Secretary, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed officer on special duty for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad city.

As per Gupta, out of 7,279 beds made available for COVID-19 patients in seven government and 76 designated private hospitals, 2,848 beds, that is 40 per cent, are still available. These include 2,347 beds in government hospitals and 501 beds in designated private hospitals.



With five more deaths, the fatalities in the district rose to 1,949, the department said.

With 221 more recoveries, the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals rose to 40,753, it said.

The number of micro containment areas in the city also saw a rise with 14 such areas added to the list, taking the total to 100, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.

Residential localities and as well as individual apartments are designated as containment areas after new Covid-19 cases are detected there. This enable the civic body to carry out surveillance and other activities to contain the spread of Covid-19.

(with agency inputs)

