Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / AIADMK member held in 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case

AIADMK member held in 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case

Those arrested on Thursday were identified as K Arulanantham, 34, the AIADMK’s Pollachi town students’ wing secretary, Haron Paul, 29, ‘Bike’ Balu, 27, a second-hand bike dealer, police officials said.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 06:14 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

During the investigation, it was revealed that a network of men sexually assaulted close to 50 women.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested three people, including a functionary of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK, in connection with the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, officials familiar with the matter said.

A total of eight people have been arrested in the case that came to light in February 2019 when a 19-year-old woman filed a complaint against four men for allegedly sexually assaulting her and filming the act in Coimbatore district’s Pollachi town. During the investigation, it was revealed that a network of men sexually assaulted close to 50 women.

Those arrested on Thursday were identified as K Arulanantham, 34, the AIADMK’s Pollachi town students’ wing secretary, Haron Paul, 29, ‘Bike’ Balu, 27, a second-hand bike dealer, police officials said.

“They are friends of the accused who were previously arrested in the case,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

The AIADMK announced Arulanantham’s expulsion from all party posts. “We request that party workers should not have any contacts with him,” chief minister E Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam, said in a statement in Chennai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Twitter temporary locks Trump’s account citing risk of violence
by hindustantimes.com
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
by HT Correspondent
Woman shot at US Capitol has died: Police
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
3rd Test live: Rain stops play after Siraj removes Warner early
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Vaccine pricing still a sticking point?
by HT Correspondent
How Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu fell in love
by HT Entertainment Desk
AIADMK member held in 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case
by Divya Chandrababu
Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.