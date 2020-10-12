Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / AIADMK welcomes Khushbu Sundar joining BJP

AIADMK welcomes Khushbu Sundar joining BJP

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Khushbu Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is “a good and happy” move by her.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Chennai

Tamil film actress and former Congress spokesperson Khusbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Kushboo Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is “a good and happy” move by her.

Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar extended the AIADMK’sbest wishesand greetings to her.

“It is a good thing. Khushbu joining our ally, the BJP is a good and happy step,” the Minister told reporters here, reacting to the popular actor joining the BJP.

Khushbu quit the Congress after a six-year long association with it and joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of its leaders, including state unit chief L Murugan.

On BJP leader Pon Radhakrishanan saying that his party welcomed AIADMK naming Chief Minister K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the ruling combine for 2021 assembly elections, Jayakumar said: “They are part of the AIADMK-led alliance (in Tamli Nadu) and they should accept it.”

The assembly elections are due during April-May next year in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Saini strikes to remove Tom Banton
Oct 12, 2020 21:49 IST
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Oct 12, 2020 21:02 IST

latest news

IIT Mandi inks deal with C-DAC Pune to set up supercomputer
Oct 12, 2020 21:45 IST
Former minister Mohammad Sharief Niaz passes away at Jammu
Oct 12, 2020 21:44 IST
Navratri: 7,000 pilgrims to be allowed per day at Vaishno Devi shrine from October 15
Oct 12, 2020 21:43 IST
People of Leh trust BJP, will back us in council polls: Rijiju
Oct 12, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.