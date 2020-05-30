Sections
Home / India News / Aid pours in for family of man who committed suicide in UP blaming lockdown

Aid pours in for family of man who committed suicide in UP blaming lockdown

Aid and assistance has poured in for the aggrieved family of a 50-year-old man a day after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train here as he was out of a job during the ongoing lockdown and faced a cash crunch.

Updated: May 30, 2020 22:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lakhimpur Kheri

In his suicide note recovered from the spot near Maigalganj railway station where the body was lying, the deceased Bhanu Prakash Gupta had blamed the lockdown conditions for the extreme step. (File photo for representation)

Aid and assistance has poured in for the aggrieved family of a 50-year-old man a day after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train here as he was out of a job during the ongoing lockdown and faced a cash crunch.

In his suicide note recovered from the spot near Maigalganj railway station where the body was lying, the deceased Bhanu Prakash Gupta had blamed the lockdown conditions for the extreme step.

Before the lockdown, Gupta had worked at a restaurant in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district.

On Saturday, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Jugul Kishore assured the family of bearing the marriage expenses of his two daughters.



Mitauli Sub-divisional Magistrate Digvijay Singh and Maigalganj police station officer consoled the family and extended cash relief to them. SDM Singh also assured the widow of the deceased of providing her the widow’s pension as per government rules.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh had said that the deceased Gupta and his mother were covered under the Antyodaya scheme and the family was getting adequate foodgrains.

The DM said Gupta’s death due to depression was unfortunate and all possible help and assistance would be provided to the aggrieved family.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted the incident in a tweet.

“In an unfortunate incident, Bhanu Gupta of UP committed suicide by coming under a train. His work had stopped. He had to get himself and his mother treated. He got only ration from the government. But his letter states that other items too have to be bought. There are other needs too. This letter may not reach you like the letter that celebrates one year. But please read this,” she tweeted in Hindi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Surgical masks sold at inflated rates in Mumbai despite price cap by Centre
May 30, 2020 23:54 IST
HC asks state to reply to PIL on state of migrants
May 30, 2020 23:54 IST
15L migrants sent back; 3,459 stranded Indians arrived in state: Maharashtra govt
May 30, 2020 23:53 IST
Odisha mining revenue shrinks amid lockdown by two-thirds in 2 months
May 30, 2020 23:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.