AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India

Between March 25 and May 7, the number of Covid-19 cases in India rose by more than 52,000.

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Randeep Guleria. (ANI)

The chief of All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that Covid-19 pandemic in the country may not have peaked yet.

“According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, according to ANI.

With a vaccine still elusive, the government had been banking on the lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

On the first day of the lockdown on March 25, the number of Covid-19 cases in India was just over 600 and 13 casualties.



On Thursday - 43 days since the lockdown began - the number of Covid-19 cases in India has almost touched 53,000 with about 1,800 casualties on.

Maharashtra with almost 17,000 cases, Gujarat with more than 6,500 cases and Delhi with more than 5,500 cases are the top three states accounting for more than half of India’s total Covid-19 cases.

Kerala has recorded the highest recovery rate and lowest mortality rate in the pandemic while Sikkim has been the only state so far not to report a single case of Covid-19.

