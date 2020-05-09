Sections
AIIMS director meets doctors in Ahmedabad to advice on Covid treatment

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat is the second most affected state due to Covid-19 after Maharashtra with 7,402 Covid-19 cases and 449 deaths so far.

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ahmedabad

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) meets doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to give them advice on Covid treatment, at Ahmedabad on May 9, 2020. (ANI photo )

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday met doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to give them advice on Covid-19 treatment.

Guleria and Dr Manish Sureja had left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on May 8 as per instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital in Gujarat and to give expert advice to doctors on Covid-19 treatment.

