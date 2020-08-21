AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion

Sections
The move comes days after the Supreme Court approved CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government to probe the death of the actor.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:59 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Another forensic expert at AIIMS said they will also evaluate whether the post-mortem findings are correct or not “or there is a possibility of judgmental error”. (HT photo)

A forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will analyze the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput with the CBI, which is probing the case, approaching the premier research institute for its medico-legal opinion.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, said that CBI will provide them reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“CBI is collecting all the reports related to SSR case and they will submit to us very soon. We will analyze the injury pattern on the body, correlate with circumstantial evidence. We will also examine other trace evidence preserved at the time of autopsy to differentiate between hanging and murder allegations,” Dr Gupta told ANI.



CBI has made a request to AIIMS Forensic Department headed by Dr Gupta to review this case and give its medico-legal opinion in the SSR case. A medical board of forensic experts has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Gupta.

“Based on the reports, forensic experts here will investigate the cause of death due to hanging or ligature strangulation as it has a very thin line of difference. All these things we have to look into before reaching any conclusion,” said Dr Gupta said.

Another forensic expert at AIIMS said they will also evaluate whether the post-mortem findings are correct or not “or there is a possibility of judgmental error”.

Dr Gupta and his team have presented their medico-legal opinion in many high profile cases like Sheena Bora case and Sunanda Pushkar case.

