AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The forensic team of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was re-examining the circumstances that led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, the CBI is examining the report before arriving at any conclusion.

The forensic medical board was formed under the chairmanship of Dr Sudhir Gupta on the request of CBI to which wanted to analyse the post-mortem and viscera reports in detail. The board submitted its report to the CBI on Monday after an extensive meeting.

The team led by Dr Gupta had on September 7 conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput’s death.

The CBI also took the special three-member team to Rajput’s Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

Dr Gupta’s forensic team has earlier handled high-profile cases like Sheena Bora murder case and the death of Sunanda Pushkar. It has offered its medico-legal advice in these cases.

Speaking on the current probe, Dr Gupta there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive,” Gupta was qupted as saying by new agency ANI.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.