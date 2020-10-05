Sections
AIIMS Sushant report 'slap' on those 'defaming' Maharashtra: Minister

AIIMS Sushant report ‘slap’ on those ‘defaming’ Maharashtra: Minister

The New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) medical board last week ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput's supporter stages a protest demanding justice for him, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a “slap” for those who had “defamed” the Maharashtra government over the actor’s death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, the Water Resources Minister said the AIIMS report has also proved the Mumbai Police handled the case properly before it was taken over by the CBI.

It (the AIIMS report) is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the entire episode, said Patil, who is also state president of the NCP, the second largest constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

He said the main objective before the Mumbai Police was to find out who was responsible for the actors suicide and the city cops were probing that angle.



The New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) medical board last week ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police probed the matter initially before the CBI began its investigation into the case in August following a ruling by the Supreme Court.

The high-profile case also saw a tussle between the Maharashtra-Bihar cops.

