AIIMS team likely to visit hospital to oversee Amit Shah's Covid-19 treatment: Report

AIIMS team likely to visit hospital to oversee Amit Shah’s Covid-19 treatment: Report

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday afternoon tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after getting the initial symptoms of the virus.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

File image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. (PTI)

A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted for Covid-19 treatment, sources at AIIMS confirmed to ANI.

The team is likely to oversee Shah’s line of treatment at the hospital and advice doctors there accordingly, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.



“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done,” Shah tweeted.

On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar ‘Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat’ organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

