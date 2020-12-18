AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3

The accused, Farooq Ahmed, was booked for attempt to murder, besides other sections of Indian Penal Code and also under Arms Act. (Videograb)

An All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leader was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing at a group of people in Telangana’s Adilabad district, injuring three persons.

The accused, Farooq Ahmed, was booked for attempt to murder, besides other sections of Indian Penal Code and also under Arms Act.

“Steps are being taken to cancel his revolver licence and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” in-charge district superintendent of police V Satyanarayana told reporters.

According to the SP, the incident happened at the Thatiguda area in Adilabad town. Preliminary inquiry revealed that old rivalry between two groups was the reason behind the incident.

“However, the immediate provocation for the incident was a clash between two teams of youngsters while playing cricket. Following the clash, Farooq Ahmed came to the spot and entered into an altercation with the rival group. In a fit of rage, he opened fire at the other group. Later, he also tried to attack the rivals with a knife,” Satyanarayana said.

Three persons received bullet injuries. While two of them - Zameer and Moteshan - were immediately shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad, the third person - Mohsin, who was grievously injured - was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Farooq had earlier served as deputy chairman of Adilabad municipality and is currently president of the AIMIM Adilabad district unit.