Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes stock of air bases in Eastern Sector

The visit comes in the backdrop of border tensions between China and India. New Delhi has accused Beijing of trying to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with its aggressive posturing.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (ANI File Photo)

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the airbases in the Eastern sector on Tuesday and reviewed the level of operation preparedness and capability enhancement of the troops, news agency ANI reported.

The air chief marshal spoke to troops serving in these air bases and took stock of the situation.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been involved in several transgressions in the Ladakh sector over the past week. The Chinese army had carried out provocative movements to alter the status quo along the LAC and was found to do so amid discussions of disengagement between the top Army officials.



India also increased its presence in Arunachal Pradesh in order to thwart any Chinese attempts to disturb peace in the region.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had conducted a comprehensive review of the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Indian Air Force has been instructed that they enhance their surveillance along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

While Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the eastern sector air bases, Army chief General MM Naravane is on a visit to Leh to review the security situation.

The Eastern Air Command has air bases in Bagdogra, Guwahati, Chabua, Hasimara, Jorhat, Kalaikunda Barrackpore, and Tezpur.

