Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Air Force creates record of highest skydive landing at Khardung La Pass in Leh

Air Force creates record of highest skydive landing at Khardung La Pass in Leh

Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out the skydiving exercise to celebrate the 88th Air Force Day on October 8.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Khardung La pass in Leh. (PTI)

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel created a record of the highest skydive landing as they performed the manoeuvre at Khardung La Pass in Leh. It is situated at an altitude of 17,982 feet.

Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out the skydiving exercise to celebrate the 88th Air Force Day on October 8.

“The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain,” the IAF said in an official statement.

“Both the air warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record”, the statement noted.



Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th foundation day on October 8. During the grand flypast at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, several aircraft including newly-inducted Rafales participated in the celebration.

In his affress on the occasion, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said that the force stands ever ready to protect the nation’s sovereignty and interests “in all circumstances”.

“I want to assure the nation the IAF will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and interests,” said the Air chief.

On the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, Bhadauria had said, “I commend all air warriors for a quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.”

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the IAF has made significant deployment in the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Oct 10, 2020 12:36 IST
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change its aggressive stance’: US NSA
Oct 10, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

After Baba Ka Dhaba, video of ‘kanji bade wale uncle’ in Agra goes viral
Oct 10, 2020 13:58 IST
Taapsee Pannu is ‘ringing out the bad times’ in a black bikini, see pics
Oct 10, 2020 13:47 IST
Bombay high court grants pre-arrest bail to school manager booked for rape
Oct 10, 2020 13:44 IST
Air Force creates record of highest skydive landing at Khardung La Pass in Leh
Oct 10, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.